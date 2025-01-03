'It happens over and over': BBB reveals top scams of 2024

(WXMI) — It may be a new year, but we’re still looking back at 2024. This time, let’s go over some of its dishonorable mentions: specifically, the top scams of last year.

The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan (BBB) tells FOX 17 online purchase scams took first place.

Phishing and employment scams came in second and third.

It’s also worth noting victims of online purchase scams usually lost a lot of money while trying to buy a pet.

However, small purchases can add up to greater losses.

"A lot of people don't really think about it because maybe they spent $20 [or] $50 on an item that didn't come; they're just frustrated,” says BBB Marketing and Community Relations Manager Katie Grevious. “But it happens over and over and over to the point where we have hundreds of people in Michigan upset, disappointed, now out that amount of money."

It's always better to research the company you plan to buy from. If the price is too good to be true, it more than likely is.

Furthermore, use a credit card to pay for items whenever possible.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube