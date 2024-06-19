'It feels horrible': Hastings mother upset after inappropriate photos of daughter posted to Facebook group

HASTINGS, Mich. — School is out and summer has started all across West Michigan, including in Hastings. But it's what happened at field day during the school year that's got a parent at Central Elementary School in Hastings talking.

"It feels horrible," Central Elementary School parent Kristen Selvig said of the situation she's found herself in as of late.

Kristen Selvig got a call from another Central Elementary School parent to set up a play date for their children. It was the last day of school when she got the call.

“She let me know that there was a few pictures from field day, which was two weeks prior to the last week of school," Selvig said.

Those pictures were posted to a private Facebook group called Central's Fourth Graders, and they show Selvig's daughter. She's 10.

“On the Facebook page of the school, in an exposed nature,” Selvig said.

The photos had been up for roughly two weeks for the parents of the entire grade to see. Selvig knew nothing about it.

“I’m not on Facebook much,” Selvig said.

"She was wearing a white shirt, a white tank top that day. They were playing with water. Her top was completely soaked and you could see right through it,” Selvig said.

Her daughter was mortified. But more so, this mom is worried about a photo of her little girl like that existing on social media.

The parent who called Selvig also told her other parents had called and complained.

Selvig says nothing was done until she called the school administration office. The photos have since been deleted.

“I at least want my daughter to have an apology," Selvig said.

For Selvig, this raises important questions. She says she's not sure if she'll allow photos of her children to be taken at school in the future.

“I want this just not to happen anymore. They are very careless. When I went through and saw that picture, I saw how many other things they post throughout the day. Not all that needs to be posted," Selvig said.

FOX 17 contacted Hastings Public Schools' interim superintendent. They said they have no comment.

