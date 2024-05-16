'It changed us forever': families honor their loved ones who died in the line of duty

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — During National Police Week, which honor officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, the Norton Shores Police Department hosted its annual police officer's memorial service.

Names of fallen officers were called dating back to 1908. One of those names was Scott Flahive, a Grand Haven Public Safety officer killed in the line of duty in 1994 at 28-years-old.

Fox 17 spoke with his sister Lisa, who remembers her brother as a gentle giant who she never thought would be gone so soon.

"It was absolutely shocking, that he was shot and killed and it's forever changed us," said Lisa Flahive. "I hope that it's still changing us for the better, that we remember to reach out in love. And I hope that people in the community remember their law enforcement officers that they stumble across this week, and just appreciate the job that they're doing that they are putting themselves in harm's way."

National Police Week occurs every May. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund holds ceremonies, including the 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil, which honors the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the Memorial.

The Vigil was held on Monday, May 13.

For more information on National Police Week, click here.

