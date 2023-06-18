2 killed & 2 wounded in Fruitport Township shootings

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating after two people were shot to death and two others suffered gunshot wounds at midday Sunday.

At 11:01 a.m. Sunday, the Fruitport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Odawa Trail in the Odeno Subdivision. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two people dead inside the home and evacuated two others who had suffered gunshot wounds. Those two were transported to Trinity Hospital.

Police said there is no danger to the public related to this incident.

Fruitport officers were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Norton Shores Police Department and Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

