Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Woman riding on back of motorcycle killed in Ionia County crash

Ionia County sheriff's office
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Ionia County sheriff's office
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 08:49:23-04

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died after a pickup truck hit the back of the motorcycle she was riding on in Ionia County.

Deputies say they got the call around 7:30 Sunday night on M-66 near Hall Road in Easton Township.

They say the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit two motorcycles from behind.

The motorcyclists were slowing down to turn onto a driveway.

The two men who were driving the motorcycles are from Saginaw and are expected to survive.

An Orleans Township woman riding on the back of one of the bikes was airlifted to a Lansing hospital and later passed away.

Everyone on the motorcycles had helmets on.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and they are still investigating.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News