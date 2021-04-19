Woman injured after crashing into parked vehicle, building in Odessa Twp.

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 25-year-old Olivet woman is in the hospital after crashing into a building in Odessa Township.
It happened about 11:10 p.m. April 16 on Lapo Road near Freshwater Cove Drive, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
A sheriff’s office investigation showed the woman was traveling west on Lapo Road when her 2007 Buick Lacrosse left the roadway, hitting a ditch.
The vehicle continued south, hitting a parked vehicle and pole building structure.
She was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital and her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Assisting at the scene was Lake Odessa Police Department, Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, Lake Odessa Fire Department, Ionia County Central Dispatch, Life Ambulance and Reed & Hoppes Towing.
The investigation continues.