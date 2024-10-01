Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Woman found dead after car crashes into tree in Ionia County

Ionia County sheriff's office 11182023
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Ionia County sheriff's office 11182023
Posted

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Ionia was found dead after her car crashed into a tree Monday afternoon.

The 78-year-old was the only person in the car at the time, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office says. Investigators believe the woman experienced a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

At that point her white Ford Focus left Bluewater Highway and struck a tree near Bertha Brock Park.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash and the circumstances around it remain under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.