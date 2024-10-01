Woman found dead after car crashes into tree in Ionia County

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Ionia was found dead after her car crashed into a tree Monday afternoon.

The 78-year-old was the only person in the car at the time, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office says. Investigators believe the woman experienced a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

At that point her white Ford Focus left Bluewater Highway and struck a tree near Bertha Brock Park.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash and the circumstances around it remain under investigation.

