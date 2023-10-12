Hope Network resident hit, killed by vehicle in Boston Township

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Twin Lake man has died after being hit by a car in Boston Township Wednesday.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says the incident happened in the 11000 block of Grand River Avenue.

We’re told a Hope Network resident was hit by a vehicle traveling west with a trailer.

The 42-year-old died at the scene, deputies say.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

ICSO credits dispatchers, the Saranac Fire Department, Reed & Hoppes Towing and Life Ambulance for their assistance.

