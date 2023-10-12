Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Hope Network resident hit, killed by vehicle in Boston Township

Ionia County sheriff's office
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's "critical incident."
Ionia County sheriff's office
Posted at 9:13 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 09:14:42-04

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Twin Lake man has died after being hit by a car in Boston Township Wednesday.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says the incident happened in the 11000 block of Grand River Avenue.

We’re told a Hope Network resident was hit by a vehicle traveling west with a trailer.

The 42-year-old died at the scene, deputies say.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

ICSO credits dispatchers, the Saranac Fire Department, Reed & Hoppes Towing and Life Ambulance for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book