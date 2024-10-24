Truck crushed by train in Ionia County, driver admits to driving drunk

CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A train flattened a pickup truck stuck on the tracks after the driver had been drinking.

The impact happened Wednesday, October 23, 2024 around 10:30 p.m. in between Jackson Road and Bliss Road in Ionia County's Campbell Township.

The driver told sheriff's deputies he got his truck stuck on the tracks nearly a half mile from the nearest road crossing, then saw the train coming. He was able to get out of the truck safely. The train could not stop in time and crushed the truck.

Ionia County Sheriff's Office A crushed truck sits on the ground after being smashed by a train in Ionia County on October 23, 2024.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The driver admitted he had been drinking, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated.

Michigan State Police is leading the investigation into the crash.

