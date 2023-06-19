Teen dies in crash at Ionia County intersection

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen has died following a crash in Boston Township late last week.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says the crash took place Friday, June 16 after 4 p.m. at Goodemoot and Jackson roads.

We’re told a female teen in a passenger car tried to turn at the intersection when she pulled into the path of a northbound tow truck.

The teen died at the scene, deputies say. She did not have a seat belt on.

The driver of the tow truck was not hurt.

ICSO credits Life EMS, Reed & Hoppes, the Ionia County Road Department, and fire departments from Clarksville and Saranac for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube