Teen dies in crash at Ionia County intersection

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen has died following a crash in Boston Township late last week.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says the crash took place Friday, June 16 after 4 p.m. at Goodemoot and Jackson roads.
We’re told a female teen in a passenger car tried to turn at the intersection when she pulled into the path of a northbound tow truck.
The teen died at the scene, deputies say. She did not have a seat belt on.
The driver of the tow truck was not hurt.
ICSO credits Life EMS, Reed & Hoppes, the Ionia County Road Department, and fire departments from Clarksville and Saranac for their assistance.