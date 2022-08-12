Suspect accused of fatally hitting 2 bicyclists in Ionia Co. faces new charges

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The driver accused of hitting and killing two bicyclists in Ionia Township late last month now faces more charges in connection to the incident.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 57-year-old Michael Salhaney and 48-year-old Edward Erickson. Both were cycling for Make-A-Wish Michigan. Three others were injured.

The suspect, 42-year-old Mandy Marie Benn, was previously charged with two counts of driving while under the influence, among other charges. Prosecutors say she was on prescription drugs at the time of the crash. If found guilty, Benn faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years for each charge.

Friday, Benn was also charged on two counts of driving recklessly, two counts of driving while intoxicated dealing serious injuries, and two counts of driving while intoxicated impairing bodily functions, Ionia County Chief Asst. Prosecutor Anthony Mrzlack tells FOX 17.

Mrzlack adds Benn’s preliminary examination, previously scheduled for Monday, has been postponed as a result of the additional charges.

