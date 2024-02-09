State Police: man punches, headlocks trooper during arrest

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police Trooper is recovering after being attacked by a suspect this week.

According to a social media post by Michigan State Police's 6th District, the trooper approached a man walking in the dark on a road in Ionia County on Tuesday, January 6. State Police say the man, 22-year-old Nathaniel Peiffer of Ionia, was wearing dark clothing.

Peiffer ran from the trooper, then started resisting when the trooper tried to take him into custody, according to State Police.

The trooper was hit in the face and put into a headlock. Officers from the Ionia Department of Public Safety along with deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office helped to arrest Peiffer.

Both the trooper and Peiffer were treated at Sparrow Hospital in Ionia for minor injuries.

Peiffer remains in custody facing charges of resisting and obstructing law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, causing injury while resisting and obstructing, and assault by strangulation.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Peiffer previously spent time behind bars for resisting police officers. The 22-year-old was sentenced to a maximum of 2 years in 2021, but was released after serving less than 6 months.

