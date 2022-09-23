State police: Elderly woman shot while passing out pamphlets

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — An 83-year-old woman drove herself to the police station after being shot in Ionia County Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers say the shooting happened at a home.

They say someone shot the 83-year-old Ionia County woman in the shoulder, after an alleged verbal altercation transpired while the woman was passing out pamphlets.

State police say the woman drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department to report the shooting.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Troopers say when their investigation is complete, they will forward a report to the Ionia County Prosecutor’s office, which will decide if anyone involved faces charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube