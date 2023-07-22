Sheriff: Driver runs stop sign causing deadly crash near Portland

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly, two-car crash.

Deputies responded to the crash at East Grand River Avenue and Keefer Highway in Portland Township a little before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a minivan was driving south on Keefer Highway when it blew through the stop sign at Grand River and hit an SUV driving east.

The SUV, which was hit on the driver’s side door, spun around, flipped and landed on its roof.

Ionia County Sheriff's Office

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the driver of the minivan was hurt, and we’re still working to learn if either driver had any passengers.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name.

