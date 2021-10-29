Watch
Saranac Community Schools to retire Redskin mascot

Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 29, 2021
SARANAC, Mich. — Saranac Community Schools has decided to retire its mascot.

The school board ruled in favor of retiring its Redskin mascot in a unanimous vote, according to the school district in a Facebook post.

They say the superintendent will organize efforts to designate a new mascot. The school will keep its current mascot until a new one is named, according to Saranac Community Schools.

“The Board looks forward to the excitement of the selection process, working closely with students, staff, and the community,” the Facebook post reads.

