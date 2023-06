SARANAC, Mich. — The Saranac Community Fire Department (SCFD) welcomed a new mascot to its family of firefighters!

The adorable pup, a young golden retriever, is named Herschel.

Fire officials say he likes to chew sticks, play, eat and nap the day away.

Herschel also enjoys cuddles and gets along well with all people, SCFD adds.

“You will probably see me around,” Herschel wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

