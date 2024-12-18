Roseville man sentenced to at least 10.5 years for assaulting ex-girlfriend

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A Roseville man will spend at least 10 ½ years in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a former girlfriend two years ago.

Kurt Gene Franklyn learned his sentence Tuesday, according to the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office. While 10 ½ years is the minimum sentence he was given, he could spend as many as 30 years behind bars.

Franklyn watched the victim and invaded her home on Halloween morning in 2022 after she left to take her kids to school, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. He shut off the power and attacked the woman after she came back and investigated the outage.

Hours later, deputies say the victim convinced Franklyn to retrieve something from his car. The victim drove to a gas station with Franklyn in the passenger seat, at which point she told him she was going to put air in the tires. Then she went inside the convenience store and pleaded for help.

Franklyn was arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors say Franklyn’s defense team was looking for a sentence of between 135 and 225 months at the Department of Corrections (DOC); however, the judge reduced his sentence to 126–210 months. We’re told 225 months is the maximum sentence under the DOC’s guidelines.

Franklyn's defense attorney intends to file a motion requesting the judge to overturn the verdict, according to prosecutors.

