IONIA, Mich. — ResourceMFG Grand Rapids is hiring 150 employees in Ionia, the manufacturing staffing company tells us.

We’re told the company is seeking workers on all skill levels to accommodate companies that are reopening after closing due to COVID-19.

ResourceMFG says positions are for first and third shifts, and full-time pay starts at $16.50 with overtime.

To apply, visit their website or call 616-784-9100.

