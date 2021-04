LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Lake Odessa man.

Elijah Russell was last seen at his home in Lake Odessa Monday just before midnight, according to the Lake Odessa Police Department.

Police say Russell is 5’4”, 120 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Russell’s whereabouts, contact Ionia County Central Dispatch at (616) 527-0400.