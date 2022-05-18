PETA calls for investigation after multiple hamsters found dead, hundreds living in feces in Ionia

IONIA, Mich. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling on Ionia County prosecutors to investigate after a federal inspector reportedly discovered dead hamsters inside more than 50 cages at an Ionia facility.

PETA wrote a letter to Prosecuting Attorney Kyle B. Butler saying 190 crowded cages were filled with waste, citing this report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, adding 1,500 hamsters had “more feces … than bedding” inside their cages.

We’re told a pair of hamsters were found to have been “sorted for euthanasia” but were left to die slow deaths instead.

“If someone left dogs to languish and die in filthy cages, charges would be filed right away, and these small animals are entitled to the same protection under the law,” says PETA’s Vice President of Evidence Analysis Dan Paden. “PETA is calling for a criminal investigation into the dealer responsible for these animals’ suffering and reminds everyone to adopt animals from shelters and rescue groups rather than buying them from breeders or pet stores.”

PETA’s full letter to Prosecuting Attorney Kyle B. Butler reads:

"Dear Mr. Butler:



"I hope this letter finds you well. I’m writing to request that your office (and the proper law-enforcement agency, as you deem appropriate) investigate and file criminal charges as suitable against those responsible for the persistent, widespread, and fatal neglect of hamsters, guinea pigs, and others at an animal dealer operated by Shawn Zielke. PETA urges investigators to visit the facility with a veterinarian who has expertise in small exotic-mammal health and welfare so that they can identify any animals in need of care and opine on the conditions of and for the animals there.



"U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) staff documented neglect at the facility in the attached reports. On January 19, a federal inspector found “petrified dead hamsters” in more than 50 enclosures at the facility. Approximately 190 cages housing hamsters and guinea pigs were “excessively full of feces and urine,” and the majority of cages—housing more than 1,500 hamsters in total—contained “more feces … than bedding.” “Even through the surgical mask worn for inspection the odor of ammonia and decaying animals [was] overwhelming,” the USDA agent wrote.



"On April 12, the inspector returned to the property and found the remains of two hamsters who had been “sorted for euthanasia” but were left to die slowly instead. The same day, the federal agent found six degus “unable to move about [an] enclosure without walking through” a “large accumulation of feces.” Approximately 30 hamsters were crammed in a cage, where each had less than 6 square inches of space.



"This neglect appears to violate Michigan’s anti-cruelty statutes, MCL § 750.50 and § 750.50b. The USDA’s action—which is clearly insufficient—renders no aid or relief whatsoever to animals on site, carries no criminal or civil penalties, and doesn’t preempt criminal liability under state law for acts of cruelty to animals. If you’d like to learn more about the USDA’s findings, please see the contact information for the office in Riverdale, Maryland, here [t.nylas.com]. Thank you for your time and consideration. Please let us know if we can assist you."



Sincerely,

Daniel Paden

Vice President of Evidence Analysis

Cruelty Investigations Department

Here's the most recent inspection report on the facility from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

PST Inspection Report Most Recent by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube