Pedestrian dies after getting hit by car in Ionia County

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car while he was in the roadway, Ionia County deputies said Monday.

Deputies responded to the incident about 9:50 p.m. Sunday on N. State Road near Parmeter Road in Ionia Township, according to a news release.

Their preliminary investigation showed that a 2011 Jeep Cherokee was northbound on N. State Road when the driver, a 34-yearold woman, hit the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.