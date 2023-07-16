One dead, another injured following car accident in Boston Township

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One is dead and another person is injured following a two-car crash in Boston Township on Friday night.

It happened Friday at 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Morrison Lake Road and Portland Road.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said early investigation determined an SUV, driven by a Hastings man, hit another SUV, driven by an Orleans man.

ICSO said the accident happened due to the the Hastings driver not stopping at a stop sign.

The Hastings man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Orleans man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The crash remains under investigation.