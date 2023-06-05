Nessel: Ionia County driver’s ed program failed to refund students

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent iDrive Academy a Notice of Intended Action (NIA) to obtain refunds for students who enrolled in an Ionia County driver’s education program who they say infringed on the state's education laws.

iDrive Academy’s certificates were revoked earlier this year on suspicions it violated the state’s Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act (DEPIA).

The company is accused of engaging in misleading business practices, failing to issue refunds, providing instruction to students they were not certified to teach, and misrepresenting course records, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

"Having properly trained drivers on Michigan roads is vital for the safety of everyone who lives in this state," says Nessel. "And consumers have a right to get the services they pay for. The allegations against iDrive suggest the company may have failed on both fronts. My consumer protection team is committed to ensuring that Michigan consumers have guardrails against bad faith business practices."

We’re told iDrive confessed in April 2023 to committing at least 21 violations of the DEPIA. In addition to surrendering its certificate for at least five years, iDrive agreed to “make all consumers whole and provide a full refund to students enrolled in courses they were unable to complete.”

However, Nessel says iDrive has failed to uphold its agreement to reimburse many of its students. The NIA seeks injunctive relief for consumers, to impose civil fines, and seize compensation if iDrive does not comply, the state adds.

Potential victims of iDrive Academy or other Michigan driver’s education companies are encouraged to submit complaints online or by calling 517-335-7599.

