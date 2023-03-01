State revokes instructor certificate from Ionia County driver's ed company

LYONS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has revoked instructor certificates from an Ionia County driver’s education company on suspicions it violated the Education Provider and Instructor Act.

We’re told the state suspended IDRIVE Academy’s certificates on Feb. 24.

The alleged violations against the company include exceeding the number of students permitted inside classrooms, failing to instruct students behind the wheel, failing to offer 24 hours of total instruction inside the classroom, and misstating the level and value of instruction given to students, according to the Michigan Secretary of State (SOS).

MDOS is unable to send completion certificates to students who enrolled in IDRIVE’s classes, the state says. However, we’re told students may do the following:

File criminal complaints.

File claims opposing the company’s surety bond.

File lawsuits.

The SOS says complaints mat be filed against IDRIVE Academy online.

