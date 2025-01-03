Multiple departments respond to large Saranac business fire

SARANAC, Mich. — Multiple fire departments are responding to a large business fire in Saranac Friday afternoon.

Ionia County dispatchers say the call first came in before 4:40 p.m. They say the fire broke out in the 500 block of Pinckney Road. It was reported as a tractor that had caught fire inside a barn.

No injuries were reported at time of writing.

We’re told crews from Kent County are also helping to put out the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

