Multiple agencies assist in Ionia ice rescue

IONIA, Mich. — Officers responded to reports of a woman who had fallen through ice in the Grand River this afternoon.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety says the 17-year-old was unable to provide her exact location, so a search was conducted until she was found near the Cleveland Street bridge.

They tell us a firefighter in an ice-rescue suit reached the victim and picked her up from the water. Public Safety says she was then warmed and taken to the Cleveland Street bridge where paramedics administered treatment and took her to Sparrow Ionia Hospital.

Authorities say the victim was in the water for roughly 30 minutes.

“Ionia County Central Dispatchers Amanda Fox, Becky Hoeve, and Mike Ketchum deserve a large amount of credit for their work,” IDPS writes in a Facebook post. “This was a team effort amongst multi jurisdictional agencies to save the life of the female victim.”

