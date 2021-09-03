Watch
MSP: Unlicensed 15-year-old crashes pickup truck into box truck in Ionia County

Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 03, 2021
CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say three people were hurt when an unlicensed 15-year-old driving a Ford F-150 crashed into a box truck in Ionia County.

The crash happened Friday in Campbell Township, south of Clarksville, where Thompson Road meets Nash Highway.

Troopers say an unlicensed 15-year-old was driving a pick-up hauling a landscape trailer on Thompson Road.

According to MSP, the driver tried to straighten out of a curve and crashed into a box truck on Nash Hwy.

The driver of the box truck wasn’t injured in the crash, but MSP say the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

Troopers say two passengers in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say a report will be sent to the prosecutor for review.

