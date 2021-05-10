MSP trooper battling brain cancer gets married

IONIA, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper who was diagnosed with DIPG – a brain cancer – had outlasted predictions on how long he would live.

This past weekend, he also got married.

Courtesy of Dane's Walk by Faith

Courtesy of Dane's Walk by Faith

Courtesy of Dane's Walk by Faith

Trooper Dane Van Ells with the Lakeview Post is continuing with Burzynski treatments to shrink his tumor and has a scan coming up at the beginning of June.

Doctors had previously estimated he would only live six to nine months.

