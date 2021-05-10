Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

MSP trooper battling brain cancer gets married

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Dane's Walk by Faith
Dane Wedding 3.jpg
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 12:48:09-04

IONIA, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper who was diagnosed with DIPG – a brain cancer – had outlasted predictions on how long he would live.

This past weekend, he also got married.

Dane Wedding 4.jpg
Dane Wedding 1.jpg
Dane Wedding 2.jpg

Trooper Dane Van Ells with the Lakeview Post is continuing with Burzynski treatments to shrink his tumor and has a scan coming up at the beginning of June.

Doctors had previously estimated he would only live six to nine months.

RELATED: MSP Trooper battling cancer gets help

RELATED: New state trooper diagnosed with DIPG; appreciates overwhelming support

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time