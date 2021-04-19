Motorcyclist injured in crash in Ionia County

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcycle crash over the weekend in Ionia County left one person in the hospital.

Ionia County sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:25 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Belding Road near Storey Road in Otisco Township, according to a news release Monday.

Their investigation showed that a 51-year-old Orleans man was traveling westbound on Belding Road.

He tried to avoid a vehicle in front of him and lost control of the motorcycle, driving off the roadway and overturning.

The driver was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Deputies don’t think alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

The Belding Police Department, Belding Fire Department, Life Ambulance and Ionia County Central Dispatch assisted.