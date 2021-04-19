Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Ionia County

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
File Photo
Police in Portage investigate meth lab
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 10:09:30-04

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcycle crash over the weekend in Ionia County left one person in the hospital.

Ionia County sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:25 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Belding Road near Storey Road in Otisco Township, according to a news release Monday.

Their investigation showed that a 51-year-old Orleans man was traveling westbound on Belding Road.

He tried to avoid a vehicle in front of him and lost control of the motorcycle, driving off the roadway and overturning.

The driver was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Deputies don’t think alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

The Belding Police Department, Belding Fire Department, Life Ambulance and Ionia County Central Dispatch assisted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time