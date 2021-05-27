Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hitting deer, highway guardrail

items.[0].image.alt
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
2 hospitalized after Ionia County crash
Posted at 8:40 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 08:40:30-04

IONIA, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Wednesday night crash in Ionia County.

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to W. Blue Water Highway near Hawley Highway, according to a news release Thursday.

When they arrived, they found that a 32-year-old Ionia man had hit a deer on his motorcycle before losing control and hitting a guardrail.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet when the crash happened, according to deputies.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Life Ambulance, Saranac Fire Rescue, the Ionia Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and Aeromed Services.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time