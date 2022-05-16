Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Ionia County crash

MUIR, Mich. — A 37-year-old man from Saint Louis, Michigan, was seriously hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Muir Monday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened near Hayes Road on East Bluewater Highway after 9:30 a.m.

We’re told a 36-year-old Muir man was driving east on East Bluewater Highway in a 2006 Dodge Ram when he tried to turn left toward a business. While making the turn, he hit a westbound motorcyclist, who was riding a 2007 Honda model, according to MSP.

Troopers say the motorcyclist had a helmet on and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The pickup driver was unhurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

