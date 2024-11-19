Man with mental health condition is missing in Ionia County

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The search is on for a man missing out of Ionia County who apparently left home without his medication.

Joseph Dean was last seen on November 10 leaving his home off M-21 in Easton Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. Family has not been able to reach him since.

Deputies say Dean reportedly is a diagnosed schizophrenic who hasn't been taking his prescribed medication.

In the more than two weeks since his disappearance, the sheriff's office and loved ones have not located him.

Dean is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Ionia County Sheriff's Office at (616) 527-5737. Tips can also be sent in through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

