Man dies after truck hits tree in Portland Township

Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 05, 2023
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Portland man has died after hitting a tree in Portland Township Tuesday night.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says the crash happened at Divine Highway and Barnes Road before 8:30 p.m.

We’re told the 68-year-old driver headed north on Divine Highway in a blue 2013 Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the road and collided into a tree.

Deputies say the man was removed from the pickup and taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital for his injuries where he later died.

The crash is currently under investigation.

ICSO credits dispatchers, the Portland Police Department, Portland Ambulance, Portland Fire Authority and Reed & Hoppes Towing for their assistance.

