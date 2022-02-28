Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Man dead after stabbing in Ionia

stab.JPG
Kenneth Pletz, Fox 17
stab.JPG
Posted at 10:51 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 22:51:21-05

IONIA, Mich. — One man is dead after being stabbed in Ionia.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Philip Court south of Ionia, Authorities report the 911 call was made after one man stabbed another in self-defense.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were taken to save the injured man's life. However, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The person responsible for the stabbing has cooperated with investigators and authorities believe there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News