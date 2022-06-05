Lakewood Public Schools hosting bus driver recruitment event on June 14

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Lakewood Public Schools and Hoekstra Transportation have announced that they will be hosting a bus driver recruitment event. The event will be held at Lakewood High School on Tuesday, June 14, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will include coffee and a pizza lunch. Candidates who complete and turn in an application during the event will be entered into a drawing for a 55-inch flat screen television. There will also be other prizes given out throughout the day.

Candidates who are hired as bus drivers will be paid an hourly rate of $20.50. They will also receive one sick day per month, as well as two personal days per year.

