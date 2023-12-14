Lakewood Public Schools announces changes to bus routes amid driver shortage

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Lakewood Public Schools (LPS) is seeking new bus drivers amid a recent shortage.

In the meantime, the district has adjusted its bus routes through mid-January.

Parents are advised of the following changes:

Dec. 18: No Panther

Dec. 19: No Fish

Dec. 20: No Swan

Dec. 21: No Cow

Dec. 22: No Squirrel

Jan. 8: No Butterfly, No Dolphin

Jan. 9: No Lizard, No Wolf

Jan. 10: No Bigfoot, No Bunny

Jan. 11: No Panther, No Fish

Jan. 12: No Swan, No Cow

Those interested in driving buses for LPS are encouraged to call 616-374-0759.

