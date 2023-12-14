Lakewood Public Schools announces changes to bus routes amid driver shortage

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Lakewood Public Schools (LPS) is seeking new bus drivers amid a recent shortage.
In the meantime, the district has adjusted its bus routes through mid-January.
Parents are advised of the following changes:
Dec. 18: No Panther
Dec. 19: No Fish
Dec. 20: No Swan
Dec. 21: No Cow
Dec. 22: No Squirrel
Jan. 8: No Butterfly, No Dolphin
Jan. 9: No Lizard, No Wolf
Jan. 10: No Bigfoot, No Bunny
Jan. 11: No Panther, No Fish
Jan. 12: No Swan, No Cow
Those interested in driving buses for LPS are encouraged to call 616-374-0759.