Lakeview man dies in overnight crash in Ionia County

ORLEANS, TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police say a 42-year-old Lakeview man died in an overnight high speed crash in Ionia County on Tuesday.

It happened around 3 a.m. along Canfield Rd. north of Wheeler Rd. in Orleans Township.

Police say the driver was thrown from the vehicle after he drove off the road and struck a tree. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the force of impact split the vehicle in half.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The man's name has not been released.