LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — The Lake Odessa Fair returns this week. It's been around for a long time — 89 years to be exact, so it's nothing new. Although, organizers said, these days, it feels extra special knowing what they had to overcome to keep it alive.

IT TAKES A VILLAGE: How the once-struggling Lake Odessa Fair found 'new life'

"I would say, at this point, it's just kind of in my blood," said Rachel Haskin, referring to the fair.

Haskin joined the board 11 years ago. Her father, Bill King, is the board president.

Just like her family, the rest of the community has felt that connection to the long-standing event. It's been around for nearly nine decades, with the fairgrounds on prime real estate.

"When you come to Lake Odessa, it's like the first thing you see as you come into town," Haskin said.

The landmark was almost left in the past, though. In the early 2000s, board members retired, partnerships faded and the fair was falling downhill, fast.

“We struggled to get a carnival," Haskin explained. "Then, the 2008 recession time hit and, just, people didn't have extra money for extra things.”

King put that struggle into perspective.

"Back in the day, there would be 1,000 people watching a horse race. It got to the point where there was 50 people," he said.

That went on for several years with the potential for a permanent shutdown hanging over their heads.

“That was not really ever talked about, but it was a presence that was out there," King said.

Haskin can point to one pivotal moment from a sponsor (who also just so happens to be her father-in-law), that motivated her and the team to turn things around.

“At one point, he just mentioned, 'I don't know why I give to the fair. Nothing's changing.' He said that to me, and it cut pretty deep," she said.

In 2016, the board had to get creative, and the revival began.

“As soon as the carnival came back, it was like ... we have this new identity again," Haskin said. "We planted 200 trees on the grounds around the same time. I feel like those are a symbol of our new life.”

In 2022, the fair even set a record for attendance and profit, marking a new chapter that wouldn't have been possible without the help of the very community they're trying to entertain.

“People were saying, 'What can we do? We know you guys put so much work into this. How can we support you for next year? What can we do for you today?'" Haskin said.

A once uncertain future found a solid foundation again. So your memories, like the fair itself, can continue to grow.

“Feels good," King said. "We just keep trying to make it feel good every year.”

The 2024 fair runs from Wednesday, June 19 through Sunday, June 23. For the full schedule of events, click here. For tickets, click here.

