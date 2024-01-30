Ionia woman flown to the hospital after car hits tree in Ionia Township

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was airlifted following a crash in Ionia Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place in the 2000 block of Marquette Road before 4:30 p.m., according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

We’re told an Ionia man, 21, lost control while driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota, causing him to leave the road and hit a tree.

Deputies say the vehicle’s 49-year-old passenger, an Ionia woman, needed to be removed from the car. She was subsequently airlifted to the hospital for treatment of possible internal injuries.

ICSO says the woman was stable at last check.

The sheriff’s office credits the Ionia Department of Public Safety, Aeromed, Life EMS and Rueh’s Towing for their assistance.

