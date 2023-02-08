Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Ionia schools go into brief lockdown after "misidentification"

ionia-high-school.jpeg
file photo
ionia-high-school.jpeg
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 16:47:46-05

IONIA, Mich. — Two Ionia schools were placed under lockdown on Wednesday afternoon when a report was made of an unauthorized person entering the building.

At 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Ionia High School and Rather Elementary School went into lockdown for a half hour.

Administrators say the lockdown was prompted by a report of an authorized person coming into Ionia High School. The individual was misidentified, according to a letter sent to the Ionia Public Schools community.

"We will continue to err on the side of caution to ensure the safety of students and staff," said administrators.

Administrators also expressed gratitude for law enforcement.

Community members were also advised that buses would be running 40 minutes later than normal, due to the lockdown measures.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered