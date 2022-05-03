Ionia Public Schools responds to allegations against high school principal

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools is responding to allegations against the Ionia High School principal that were posted on social media. A statement about the allegations was released on the school district’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

The social media posts alleged misconduct against the principal while he was monitoring and supervising students in the Ionia High School parking lot. Similar allegations against the principal were also reported to district administration.

Following the allegations, an internal investigation was launched by the district’s administrative team. This included looking at security surveillance footage, and interviewing the school’s students, staff, and principal. After concluding the investigation, the district determined that there was no violation against the school’s board policy from the principal.

The district also said that the school’s staff has a duty to maintain consistent monitoring and supervising of parking lots for student’s health and safety. The statement also said that it would not comment further on the matter.

The original post on the Ionia Public Schools’ Facebook page can be found here.

