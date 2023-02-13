Ionia Public Schools cancel Monday classes due to phone outages

IONIA, Mich — All Ionia Public Schools will be closed on Monday, the district announced on Sunday evening.

The district experienced an internet service router failure on Friday afternoon, which affected district phones.

This means the phones at Ionia Public Schools cannot dial 911, prompting the decision to cancel classes for Monday.

Administrators say new technology has been ordered and overnighted. However, the equipment will not arrive in time for classes to resume on Monday.

"Our technology team will be working diligently on Monday to restore our phones," says the district.