Ionia Public Schools announces sudden passing of Twin Rivers Elementary teacher

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools (IPS) has announced the sudden passing of one of its teachers Friday.

In a statement posted to social media, the school district says Mr. Chris Zech of Twin Rivers Elementary “passed away unexpectedly” Friday morning. They say he died of natural causes.

“Mr. Zech will always be remembered for his humor, compassion, and the love he had for his students, colleagues and school,” the post reads. “We are all better for having had him in our lives.”

We’re told school will be closed at Twin Rivers Elementary on Monday, April 18 and that Mr. Zech’s students are invited to engage with IPS’s counselors and therapy dogs between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

School is scheduled to resume Tuesday, April 19 with grief support available throughout the day.

IPS’s statement names Mrs. Christina Frost as the class’s teacher for the rest of the year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube