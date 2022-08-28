Ionia Public Schools announce half day, anticipating hot weather

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools posted an announcement in response to climbing temperatures outside- and inside- the classroom.

All IPS schools can expect a half day on Monday, August 29. School officials say that the partial closure is due to "anticipated excessive afternoon heat."

According IPS, the decision had to do with safety concerns.

"We have been closely monitoring temperatures in our classrooms this weekend. On Monday, classroom temperatures will exceed 95 degrees, " read a post on the school system's Facebook page.

However, the school also publicized that lunch will be available at each building before the early dismal.

IPS lists dismissal times as follows:

IHS, IMS, Welch, and Rather: 10:53 am dismissal



Bulldog Beginnings Preschool: 11:30 am



Emerson: 11:43 am



Boyce, Jefferson, Twin Rivers: 11:53 am

