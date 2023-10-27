Ionia man wins $1 million in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — An Ionia man is now a millionaire after playing the Powerball this month!

The Michigan Lottery says 78-year-old Charles Wolthuis matched all five white balls drawn on Oct. 2.

Those numbers were 12-26-27-43-47.

We’re told the winning ticket was purchased at Purk’s on Lincoln Avenue.

“I checked my ticket and saw I’d matched five numbers, but I wasn’t sure what I’d won,” says Wolthuis. “I called my daughter and asked her to check and see what the prize is for matching five numbers. It was quiet for a minute, and then she said, ‘Dad, you won $1 million!’”

Wolthuis plans to pay off his house and purchase a new truck with his winnings, lottery officials say.

