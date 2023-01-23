Ionia man charged with killing his family’s German Shepherd

IONIA, Mich. — A 52-year-old man is behind bars for his role in allegedly killing his family’s longtime pet, a German Shepherd named Sassy.

Allen Wegley was arraigned in District Court Monday morning on a felony charge of killing/torturing an animal in the third degree.

According to Wegley’s wife, Sassy had been part of their family for a long time, rescuing her about 9 years ago.

Sassy was believed to be about 11 years old when she was allegedly killed.

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler tells FOX 17 that Wegley was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond Monday during his arraignment.

Wegley is also legally barred from contacting his wife and child.

He entered a not guilty plea Monday.

Wegley is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on February 6.

