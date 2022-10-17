Ionia Library debate intensifies as election day grows closer

IONIA, Mich. — FOX 17 took a look into the Ionia Library's millage proposal ahead of the November election in 2022, after it failed by just 36 votes in the August election cycle.

Mid-October, the conversation has not died down around town. The Library Board feels they're doing what's best for the community, by asking for a millage that would cover the cost to renovate the former Mercantile Bank in downtown Ionia, which was donated to become the new library.

In 2018, the library board asked the surrounding area's residents to grant a millage that would have covered the cost for an entirely new library.

They bid out the project then and had 10 people bid on the project in 2018. When the project changed, and the board planned to use the old bank in downtown Ionia, they kept going with the same civil engineer that initially won the bid for the project.

Multiple millages have failed over the years. Ionia leaders say, it's largely because of misinformation.

A group of people in Ionia say this is not what's best for the town, largely because of one thing: an increase in property taxes.

“Every other library in Ionia County has been able to improve their facilities over the years,” Library Director Dale Parus said.

The Ionia library serves more people than any other library in their district, and is the smallest in size. The current library in a historic building that is not ADA compliant.

Those opposing the library millage this November say they know the town needs a new library. They just want to make sure the project is one that fits the town's needs.

“Ionia needs and deserves a better library than it has currently. There’s no doubt," Tom Walker said.

Tom Walker, who says he's voting 'no' for the library millage, says this is something the community and town have grown tired of discussing. He says he's not sure what the solution is, but he and those who plan to vote the same way as him, don't feel their previous 'no' votes have been taken into consideration.

“Many of the taxpayers are becoming…dare I say irritated? Agitated?” Walker said.

