IONIA, Mich. — Boyce Elementary in Ionia will be closed today after a bomb threat was made just before 4 a.m. Monday.

It was a statement we found on social media.

Police and K9s searched the grounds, but no device was found; however the district decided the building should be closed out of an abundance of caution and to allow the investigation to continue.

All other Ionia Public Schools will be open.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with details as they become available.