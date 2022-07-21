Watch Now
Ionia County rollover crash kills 1, injures 7-year-old

Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jul 21, 2022
EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Portland man is dead after a rollover crash in Easton Township Thursday morning.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Dick Road and Haynor Road after 9 a.m.

We’re told a 2006 Chevy Equinox drove east on Haynor Road when it failed to navigate a turn at the intersection, causing the vehicle to leave the road and overturn.

Deputies say the car then hit a tree and threw a 25-year-old man from the vehicle, killing him.

A 7-year-old boy was in the car during the crash and suffered minor injuries, authorities say. We’re told he and a 24-year-old Orleans woman (the driver) were both taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation.

The sheriff’s office credits the Ionia Department of Public Safety, Reed & Hoppes Towing, and Life Ambulance for their assistance.

