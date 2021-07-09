Ionia County Health Department offers tips for avoiding mosquito bites

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia County Health Department officials are offering a refresher on avoiding mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illness, as mosquito activity is on the rise in West Michigan.

Illnesses to watch out for include West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), according to a news release Friday.

Most people bitten by a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness, the health department said, but some people develop mild flu-like symptoms that generally last a few days.

These symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes and/or a body rash.

About one in 150 people infected with West Nile Virus will progress to a more severe infection, with people 50 and older more susceptible to severe illness.

EEE, meanwhile, is a rare disease in humans and most infected individuals will not have any apparent illness.

However, severe cases of EEE begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures or coma.

Ionia County health officials recommend Michigan residents take the following precautions to avoid mosquito bites in the spring, summer and fall months: